May 19 State Bank of India
* March quarter standalone net profit 28.15 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter standalone profit was
28.33 billion rupees
* March quarter standalone interest earned 473.93 billion
rupees
* March quarter standalone provisions 117.40 billion rupees
* Declared dividend of 2.60 rupees per share
* March quarter standalone gross NPA 6.90 percent versus
7.23 percent previous quarter
* March quarter standalone net NPA 3.71 percent versus 4.24
percent previous quarter
* Net profit in March quarter last year was INR 12.64
billion; interest earned was INR 429.42 billion; provisions was
INR 131.74 billion
* Says provision coverage ratio as on Mar 31, 2017 was 65.95
percent
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later
confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock
Exchange
Source text: bit.ly/2qzPG6V
