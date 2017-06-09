BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 9 State Bank Of India
* Home loans above inr 7.5 million will be cheaper by 10 bps w.e.f. June 15, 2017 Source text: [State Bank of India (SBI) - the largest Home Loan Provider in India has taken another step to reduce home loan interest rates. Home Loans above Rs. 75 lakhs will now be cheaper by 10 bps w.e.f. 15th June, 2017. The revised interest rates will be 8.55% p.a. for salaried women borrowers. For others the rate of interest will be 8.60% p.a.] Further company coverage:
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited