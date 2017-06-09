June 9 State Bank of India

* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017

* Says QIP book was oversubscribed and demand exceeded INR 270 billion

* Says issue was priced at top end at INR 287.25/ share

* Says QIP book saw strong demand from long only FIIs of over INR 80 billion

* Says QIP will result in issue of approximately 522.1 million new shares

* Says post the issue GOI shareholding in the merged entity will be at 57.07 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: