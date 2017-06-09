BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 9 State Bank of India
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
* Says QIP book was oversubscribed and demand exceeded INR 270 billion
* Says issue was priced at top end at INR 287.25/ share
* Says QIP book saw strong demand from long only FIIs of over INR 80 billion
* Says QIP will result in issue of approximately 522.1 million new shares
* Says post the issue GOI shareholding in the merged entity will be at 57.07 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited