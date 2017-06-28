Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
June 28 State Street Corp:
* State Street Corporation announces planned increase to its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share and an authorization to purchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.42per share
* State street - capital plan proposes increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017
* State street corp - capital plan includes no net issuance of preferred shares over program period of july 1, 2017 through june 30, 2018
* State street - capital plan proposes an increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017
* State street corp - program will be effective july 1, 2017 and extend through june 30, 2018
* Assets under management include approximately $33 billion as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.