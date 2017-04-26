April 26 State Street Corp
* State street reports first-quarter 2017 gaap-basis eps of
$1.15, and roe of 9.9%, as both increased compared to the
first-quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $1.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total gaap revenue $2.67 billion
* Q1 total expenses on operating basis $2,057 million versus
$1,943 million last year
* Q1 total revenue on operating basis $2,781 million versus
$2,574 million last year
* Q1 total fee revenue on operating basis $2,268 million
versus $2,033 million last year
* Assets under management at q1 end $2,561 billion versus
$2,468 billion at q4 end
* State street corp - basel iii tier 1 capital ratio based
on advanced approaches as of quarter end 14.4 percent versus
14.8 percent as of dec 31, 2016
