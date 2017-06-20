June 20 Statoil Asa:
* Statoil asa: plans for development and operation (pdo) of
njord and bauge in norwegian sea have now been approved by
authorities
* Statoil asa: investments, totalling 20 billion Norwegian
crowns ($2.34 billion), will trigger high activities and
spin-offs for norwegian society and norwegian supply industry
* Statoil asa: remaining resources on njord and hyme field
total 175 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Statoil asa: kværner at stord has been awarded
contract for upgrading platform and work facilitating tie-in of
bauge and potential future third-party tie-ins
* Statoil asa: next year njord partners will award contract
for upgrading njord bravo fso. First oil is scheduled for end of
2020
* Facts about Njord – upgrading of existing platform
* Njord was on stream from 1997-2016, and 54 wells were
drilled
* 10 new production wells are planned on the field
In 2016 the Njord A platform and the Njord Bravo FSO were towed
ashore, to Stord and Kristansund, respectively
* Reserves: 175 million oil equivalent, Capital
expenditures: NOK 15.7 billion
* Partners: Statoil (operator) 20 pct, Engie E&P
Norge AS 20 pct>, DEA Norge AS 50 pct, Faroe
Petroleum 7.5 pct and VNG Norge AS 2.5 pct
* Facts Bauge – new field: The discovery is located some 16
kilometres north-east of the selected tie-in platform, Njord A
* The development concept includes one subsea template, two
oil producers, one water injector
* Reserves: 73 million oil equivalent, Capital expenditures:
NOK 4.1 billion
* Partners: Statoil (operator) 35 pct, ENGIE E&P Norge AS
10 pct, Point Resources AS 17.5 pct, DEA Norge AS 27.5 pct,
Faroe Petroleum Norge AS 7.5 pct, VNG Norge AS 2.5 pct
Source text for Eikon:
here
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5410 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)