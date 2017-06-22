June 22 Statoil Asa:

* Statoil awards contract on new shuttle tankers - statoil.com

* Statoil awards a contract to AET, a subsidiary of Malaysian energy shipping group, MISC Berhad, to operate two specialist DP2 offshore loading shuttle tankers (OLSTS) on long-term charter

* These new vessels will be in addition to two AET DP2 ships currently on charter offshore Norway

* The two existing DP2 tankers are owned and operated by AET Sea Shuttle AS (AETSS), a joint venture company formed in 2012 that is also 95 pct owned by AET and 5 pct by Norwegian ADS Shipping

* Two twin 125,000 dwt tankers will be built by Samsung heavy industries for delivery in 2019 and will be contracted to Statoil

* Operations for the two new vessels will be in oilfields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf of the North Sea, Norwegian Sea and the southern Barents Sea as well as on the UK Continental Shelf

* The shuttle tankers will be built with LNG dual-fuel for main and auxiliary engines and also an option to be fitted with a volatile organic compound (VOC) recovery system

* When in operation from 2019, these two DPSTs are expected to be the world’s first LNG fueled DPSTs and most energy efficient Source text:

