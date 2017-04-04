April 4 Statoil Asa
* Statoil: Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts -
statoil.com
* Statoil and license partners have decided to use
semisubmersible rig Transocean Spitsbergen on three exploration
wells in UK, and then on a six-well production drilling campaign
on Aasta Hansteen licence in Norway
* Exploration drilling campaign in UK will be conducted for
mariner, jock Scott and Verbier licenses, and is planned to
start in summer
* Contract value for three fixed wells is estimated at
around 18 million usd, which includes integrated drilling
services such as fuel, casing running, rov, slop treatment and
cuttings handling
* Drilling campaign on Aasta Hansteen is planned to start
towards end of 2017 or beginning of 2018. Contract value for six
fixed wells is estimated at around 95 million usd
Source text for Eikon: here
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)