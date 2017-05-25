Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 Statoil ASA:
* Statoil sells common shares of international petroleum corporation
* Statoil ASA says it sold 22.8 million common shares of International Petroleum Corporation representing about 20.1% of issued and outstanding shares
* Statoil ASA - Statoil sold shares at a price of C$4.77 per share, for aggregate proceeds of approximately C$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: