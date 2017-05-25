May 25 Statoil ASA:

* Statoil sells common shares of international petroleum corporation

* Statoil ASA says it sold 22.8 million common shares of International Petroleum Corporation representing about 20.1% of issued and outstanding shares

* Statoil ASA - Statoil sold shares at a price of C$4.77 per share, for aggregate proceeds of approximately C$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: