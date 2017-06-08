June 8 Statoil Asa:
* Says has signed a swap agreement with BP and has
been granted regulatory approval to take over two exploration
permits and extend its work program in the Great Australian
Bight
* Says has transferred its 30% equity interest in offshore
exploration permits EPP37 and EPP38 to BP and exited the
licences
* Says BP has transferred its 70% equity interest in
offshore exploration permit EPP39 and EPP40 to Statoil and
exited the licences
* Says Statoil consequently holds 100% equity interest in
the two exploration permits
* Says the regulator has granted Statoil a suspension and
extension of the work commitments in EPP39 and EPP40
* Says the approved extension includes drilling of one
exploration well in EPP39 before Oct. 30, 2019
