June 20 Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority said
on Tuesday:
* Statoil has received consent to extend the lifetime of the
Gullfaks B facility and its associated pipelines
* We have now given Statoil consent to extend the lifetime
of the Gullfaks B facility and its associated pipelines to 30
June 2036
* Gullfaks B was installed on the field in July 1987 and
began production in February 1988
* In order to extract the remaining reserves in Gullfaks,
Statoil had applied for consent to extend the lifetime of
Gullfaks B and its associated pipelines to 30 June 2036
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)