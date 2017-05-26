May 26 Steadymed Ltd:

* Steadymed Ltd says of its largest institutional shareholders has exercised warrants to purchase additional ordinary shares of co

* Steadymed Ltd says as a result of exercise, steadymed has received additional proceeds totaling approximately $5 million

* Steadymed Ltd says remains on track to submit a new drug application (nda), for trevyent in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: