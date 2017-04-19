BRIEF-linde North America announces new production joint venture with Air Products
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
April 19 Steel Dynamics Inc:
* Steel Dynamics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.14 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Steel production utilization rate was 95 percent in q1 2017, compared to 81 percent in sequential q4
* 'we believe 2017 North American automotive steel consumption will be steady"
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop