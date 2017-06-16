BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
June 15 Steel Dynamics Inc:
* Says q1 2017 earnings per share $0.82
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics inc says provided q2 2017 earnings guidance in range of $0.60 to $0.64 per diluted share
* q2 2017 profitably for co's metals recycling platform is expected to remain steady compared to sequential q1 based on higher average sales price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: