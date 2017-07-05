BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Steel Dynamics Inc:
* Steel Dynamics structural and rail division increases production capability and diversifies product offerings
* Steel Dynamics Inc - $75 million expansion will utilize excess melting and casting capability
* Steel Dynamics Inc - Upon completion of project, expansion is expected to add approximately 33 local jobs.
* Structural and rail division project provides for annual production of 240,000 tons of reinforcing bar in various sizes
* Steel Dynamics Inc - Project is scheduled to be completed during Q4 2018
* Steel Dynamics - Project complements addition of 200,000 tons of reinforcing bar capacity at roanoke bar division, expected to begin at end of 2017
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016