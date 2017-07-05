July 5 Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Steel Dynamics structural and rail division increases production capability and diversifies product offerings

* Steel Dynamics Inc - $75 million expansion will utilize excess melting and casting capability

* Steel Dynamics Inc - ‍Upon completion of project, expansion is expected to add approximately 33 local jobs.​

* Structural and rail division project provides for annual production of 240,000 tons of reinforcing bar in various sizes

* Steel Dynamics Inc - Project is scheduled to be completed during Q4 2018

* Steel Dynamics - Project complements addition of 200,000 tons of reinforcing bar capacity at roanoke bar division, expected to begin at end of 2017