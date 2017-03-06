March 6 Steel Partners Holdings Lp
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own
of handy & harman ltd.
* SPLP currently owns approximately 70% of HNH's outstanding
shares
* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by
SPLP or its subsidiaries for a price of $29.00 per share
* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by
SPLP or its subsidiaries for about $106.7 million of value
* Proposal contemplates a special committee of independent
directors would be appointed by board of HNH to consider
proposal
