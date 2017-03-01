UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* Says SSWL registers 5% turnover growth in february led favourable product mix of truck segment
* Says total wheel rim sales of 1.2 million in feb 2017 versus 1.2 million last year
* Says passenger car segment grew 6% in february 2017 yoy
* Says Chennai plant expected to reach highest sales and capacity utilization in march 2017
* Says exports volumes dropped by 19% in february 2017.
* Says in MCV & LHCV expect the sales growth to be in high double digit
* Says co sees single digit growth falling through in domestic tractor segment going ahead
* Says company is on track to achieve the 1.45 million export volume target projected for the year Source text - (bit.ly/2mrA7ga) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources