April 3 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales of 12.68 lacs versus 12.25 lacs in March

* Says growth was driven by 2-digit growth in most profitable commercial vehicles & tractor segment wheel

* Says foresees favorable impact on overall profitability for this month

* "growth can return to 10-12 percent in next financial year in 2 & 3 wheeler segment"