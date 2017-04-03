UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales of 12.68 lacs versus 12.25 lacs in March
* Says growth was driven by 2-digit growth in most profitable commercial vehicles & tractor segment wheel
* Says foresees favorable impact on overall profitability for this month
* "growth can return to 10-12 percent in next financial year in 2 & 3 wheeler segment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources