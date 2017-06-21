WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Steelcase Inc-
* Steelcase reports first quarter results
* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $735.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $743.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $750 million to $780 million
* Steelcase inc - expects to report a year-over-year increase in operating expense in Q2 similar to Q1
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $793.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.