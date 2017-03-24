March 24 Stefanel says:

* reaches framework agreement with Attestor Capital, Oxy Capital Italia for initial 10 million euro emergency funding by 31 July to keep group a going concern

* funding from investors, some banks and Giuseppe Stefanel for overall 25 mln euro in new funding to repay emergency funding and support business plan

* to take legal action against Giuseppe Stefanel for credit reasons Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)