UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Stein Mart Inc:
* Stein Mart Inc Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $337.3 million versus $355.7 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 7.6 percent
* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.20 to $0.25
* Suspending quarterly dividend and reducing capital expenditures
* Suspending $0.075 quarterly dividend will free up approximately $14 million of cash to apply against debt on an annual basis
* Now expect 2017 gross profit rate will be about same as fiscal 2016 rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources