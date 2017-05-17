May 17 Stein Mart Inc:

* Stein Mart Inc Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $337.3 million versus $355.7 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 7.6 percent

* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.20 to $0.25

* Suspending quarterly dividend and reducing capital expenditures

* Suspending $0.075 quarterly dividend will free up approximately $14 million of cash to apply against debt on an annual basis

