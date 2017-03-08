March 8 Stein Mart Inc:

* Stein Mart, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 sales $385.5 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 5.5 percent

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Stein Mart Inc - plan to close five stores and relocate one in 2017

* Stein Mart Inc- capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be approximately $32 million, or $29 million net of tenant improvement allowances

* Stein Mart Inc - expect 2017 gross profit rate to approach fiscal 2015 rate

* Sees 2017 net new stores should increase sales at least four percent above comparable store sales increases for year