May 17 Steinhoff:

* Evaluating and initiating steps to establish separate listing of its African retail businesses on main board of JSE Ltd

* Prior to listing, Steinhoff will consolidate its African retail businesses under a single holding company (Listco)

* Listing will include a capital raise to achieve required public shareholder spread, with Steinhoff retaining control in Listco