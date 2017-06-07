June 7 Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* HY ‍corporate activity contributed to revenue growth of 48 pct to 10.2 billion euros while operating profit grew by 13 pct to 903 million euros​

* HY ‍organic operating profit of retail businesses grew by 15 pct to 534 million euros, resulting in a 40 bps increase in operating margin to 7.5 pct​

* expects ‍group will perform in line with expectations​