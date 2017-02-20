UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Steinhoff
* Says companies have decided to terminate their negotiations related to proposed shoprite transaction
* Says pic, titan and steinhoff could not reach agreement on exchange ratio that would apply to share exchange
* Says shareholders of steinhoff and shoprite are advised that caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their steinhoff and/or shoprite securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources