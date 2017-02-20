Feb 20 Steinhoff:

* Says withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Cos decided to terminate negotiations for proposed transaction as PIC, Titan and Steinhoff could not reach agreement on exchange ratio for share exchange

* As relevant parties could not reach an agreement in respect of share exchange, negotiations terminated.

* Shareholders of Steinhoff, Shoprite advised that caution no longer required when dealing in their Steinhoff and/or Shoprite securities