BRIEF-Trinseo to acquire API applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
April 19 Stelco
* Stelco (u. s. Steel canada) and bedrock industries group llc reach agreement in principle with stelco salaried and other non-usw group, who now support stelco's restructuring plan
* Stelco - pursuant to agreement, stelco salaried and other non-usw group has agreed to vote in favour of restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
* San Marco to sell LA Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of Goldcorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities