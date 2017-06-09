BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
June 9 Stelco:
* Says Court sanctioned plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization between co, Bedrock Industries Group LLC and other stakeholders
* Now working towards closing transaction by June 30, 2017 and emerging from protection under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease