March 16 Stella International Holdings Ltd :

* Consolidated revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 fell 12.4% to US$1,550.9 million

* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK30 cents per ordinary share

* FY profit for year attributable $81.6 million versus $121 million

* "Expect our capital requirements to remain modest in coming year"

* Also continue to expect more demand for Athleisure products in 2017

* Sees demand for footwear products stabilising in the first half of 2017,due to continued economic recovery in united states