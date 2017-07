July 13 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd

* One-time effect in athleisure growth seen in first six months of 2017 will normalise in second half of 2017

* For three months ended 30 june 2017 consolidated revenue of group was approximately US$454.7 million

* "Recent terrorist attacks & initiation of official brexit talks may diminish confidence among some of manufacturing & retail customers"