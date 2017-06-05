June 5 Stellar Diamonds Plc:

* Agreement to sell guinea assets for $2 million

* Entered into a binding Term Sheet with BDG Capital Limited in relation to the proposed sale of Stellar's assets in the Republic of Guinea

* Proceeds will be used to advance the development of co's flagship Tongo-Tonguma kimberlite project in Sierra Leone

* Joint Venture Agreement over Baoulé and Liberia with Citigate terminated