BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 24 Stemcell United Ltd:
* Response to ASX Query
* Considers information that resina product was no longer able to be sold in its current state could have a material effect on price
* Notes that release of information did not impact share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)