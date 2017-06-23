WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Stemline Therapeutics Inc
* Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 updated stage 1 and 2 data from ongoing pivotal trial in BPDCN and safety experience across multiple indications, today at EHA
* Stage 3 is fully enrolled and data will be reported, along with further updated stage 1 and 2 data, in 2H17
* Depending on results of this ongoing phase 2 trial, co intend to file a BLA for SL-401 in BPDCN in 4Q17/1Q18
* In first-line BPDCN patients treated at 12 ug/kg/day (n=16), median overall survival (os) has not been reached
* Stages 1 and 2 enrolled 32 bpdcn patients, of which 19 were first-line and 13 patients were relapsed/refractory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.