BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 Stemline Therapeutics Inc:
* Stemline Therapeutics announces completion of enrollment in stage 3 of the sl-401 pivotal trial in bpdcn
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - company also reviewed key milestones for sl-401 program over coming year
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - stemline plans to provide a clinical update on patients enrolled in stages 1 and 2 at a medical conference around mid-year
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - plans to provide top-line data from stage 3 expected in second half of 2017
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - plans to continue to enroll both first-line and relapsed/refractory bpdcn patients under current protocol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes