Feb 22 Stepan Co

* Stepan reports fourth quarter and record full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $ 420.6 million versus $ 419.3 million

* Stepan Co - Q4 2016 results were negatively impacted by $8.9 million of pre-tax non-recurring costs

* Stepan co - total company sales volume increased 1 percent for quarter as a result of higher polyol volumes

* Stepan co - During Q4, benefited from a more favorable geographical mix of income versus prior year, resulting in a lower quarterly tax provision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: