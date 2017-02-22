UPDATE 2-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN, June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
Feb 22 Stepan Co
* Stepan reports fourth quarter and record full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 420.6 million versus $ 419.3 million
* Stepan Co - Q4 2016 results were negatively impacted by $8.9 million of pre-tax non-recurring costs
* Stepan co - total company sales volume increased 1 percent for quarter as a result of higher polyol volumes
* Stepan co - During Q4, benefited from a more favorable geographical mix of income versus prior year, resulting in a lower quarterly tax provision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it would proceed with the development of one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana, after receiving approval from the South American nation's government.
ASTANA, June 16 The estimated cost of a project to boost output at the Karachaganak gas condensate field in Kazakhstan has been halved from last year's $9 billion, a senior Kazakh energy official said on Friday.