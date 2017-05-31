BRIEF-Merit Medical’s Embosphere Microspheres receive FDA 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication
May 31 Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic P.A.
* Data incident involving stephenville medical & surgical clinic
* stephenville medical & surgical clinic says was involved in data "breach," related to inadvertently emailing archived list of patients to single individual
Stephenville medical & surgical clinic says SMSC was not hacked; no records were stolen and the incident was result of accidental human error
* Tapimmune inc. Enters into definitive agreements to raise $6.82 million in a private placement from accredited investors and from the exercise of warrants by existing institutional investors
