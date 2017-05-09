May 9 Steris PLC:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $681.2 million

* Steris plc - steris expects fiscal 2018 as reported revenues to decline 2-3pct compared with as reported fiscal 2017 revenue

* Steris PLC - steris's board of directors has authorized a quarterly interim dividend of $0.28 per share

* Steris PLC - fiscal 2018 free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $280.0 million

* Steris PLC - adjusted net earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in range of $3.96 - $4.09 for full fiscal year

* Steris PLC - capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $180.0 million for fiscal 2018

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.08, revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $673.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steris PLC - for fiscal 2018, constant currency organic revenue growth is anticipated to be in range of 4-5pct Source text: (bit.ly/2pZsNt1) Further company coverage: