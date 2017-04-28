Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 28 Sterling Bank Plc:
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
* Q1 bank net interest income of 13.50 billion naira versus 11.41 billion naira year ago
* Says directors did not recommend payment of any dividend for the bank's interim results to 31 March 2017 Source: bit.ly/2pt2lYu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing