BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 2 Sterling Construction Company Inc :
* Sterling Construction Company names Joseph Cutillo Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors
* Paul Varello, who has served as Sterling's CEO since Feb 2015, will relinquish the position, but will remain a director
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.