August 2, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sterling Construction Company Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $246.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $231.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling Construction Company Inc says continue to expect 2017 revenues to be between $850 million and $880 million

* Sterling Construction Company Inc sees fy net income attributable to sterling common stock holders to be between $9 million and $11 million

* Sterling Construction Company Inc says total backlog at june 30, 2017 of $923 million for heavy civil construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

