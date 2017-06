March 9 Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue $168.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $720 million to $750 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling Construction Company Inc- Total backlog at December 31, 2016 of $823 million was up 8.1% from Q4 of 2015

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S