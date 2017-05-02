French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Sterling Construction Company Inc
* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $153.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Now anticipate our 2017 revenues to be between $850 million and $880 million
* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Total backlog at march 31, 2017 of $925 million was up 12.4% from Q4 of 2016
* Sterling Construction Company- "Believe that our core heavy civil construction operations are well positioned to perform with consistent profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: