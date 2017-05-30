US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 Sterling Resources Ltd:
* Sterling Resources Ltd. Announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results
* Sterling Resources Ltd - for three month period ended march 31, 2017, revenue was $10.3 million, compared to $12.5 million
* Sterling Resources Ltd qtrly net loss of $0.04 per weighted average common share for continued operations
* Sterling Resources Ltd qtrly loss of $1.12 per weighted average common share for discontinued operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations