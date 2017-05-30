May 30 Sterling Resources Ltd:

* Sterling Resources Ltd. Announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results

* Sterling Resources Ltd - for three month period ended march 31, 2017, revenue was $10.3 million, compared to $12.5 million

* Sterling Resources Ltd qtrly net loss of $0.04 per weighted average common share for continued operations

* Sterling Resources Ltd qtrly loss of $1.12 per weighted average common share for discontinued operations