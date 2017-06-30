June 30 STERN IMMOBILIEN AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES UP BY 544.7 PERCENT TO EUR 49.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP PROFIT IMPROVED FROM MINUS 2.9 MILLION EUROS IN 2015 TO 7.4 MILLION EUROS

* FY EBITDA ROSE FROM EUR 5.3 MILLION IN 2015 TO EUR 7.2 MILLION IN 2016

* FOR 2017 CONFIDENT TO ACHIEVE PRIOR-YEAR RESULT AT THE CORPORATE LEVEL

* SAYS ABLE TO FURTHER EXPAND POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN THE COMING YEARS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)