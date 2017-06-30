UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 STERN IMMOBILIEN AG:
* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES UP BY 544.7 PERCENT TO EUR 49.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY GROUP PROFIT IMPROVED FROM MINUS 2.9 MILLION EUROS IN 2015 TO 7.4 MILLION EUROS
* FY EBITDA ROSE FROM EUR 5.3 MILLION IN 2015 TO EUR 7.2 MILLION IN 2016
* FOR 2017 CONFIDENT TO ACHIEVE PRIOR-YEAR RESULT AT THE CORPORATE LEVEL
* SAYS ABLE TO FURTHER EXPAND POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN THE COMING YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.