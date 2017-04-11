April 11 Stewardship Financial Corp

* Stewardship Financial Corporation announces pricing of upsized follow-on public offering of common stock

* Stewardship Financial Corp - pricing of an underwritten follow-on public offering of 2.2 million shares of its common stock at a price of $8.25 per share

* Stewardship Financial Corp - offering was increased from previously announced amount of 1.8 million shares