April 20 Stewart Information Services Corp
* Stewart reports results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Stewart Information Services Corp says Q1 total title
revenues increased $10.1 million, or 2.5 percent, from prior
year quarter
* Stewart Information Services Corp says Q1 total commercial
revenues of $46.0 million, up 7.7 percent from prior year
quarter
* Qtrly total revenues $443.0 million versus $ 438.2 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: