April 17 Steyr Motors Corp:

* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 44 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (35.0 million yuan)

* Comments that low performance of neurolithium and crude oil engine business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8YaB93

