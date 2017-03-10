BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc
* Refers to news article “SEC approves shelf offerings of Megaworld, STI” posted in Businessworld Online
* Confirms that Sti Esg will initially issue series 7y bonds due 2024 and series 10y bonds due 2027 with a cumulative face value of 3 billion pesos
* Proceeds of first tranche of debt securities program have been earmarked for expansion of co's campuses, refinancing of short term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: