May 2 Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc

* Refers to news article entitled “STI allots p6 billion to build 8 new campuses” posted in Businessmirror (Internet Edition) on May 1, 2017.

* Confirms Sti Education Services has allotted approximately 6 billion pesos to build 8 new campuses in Luzon and Mindanao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: