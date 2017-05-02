BRIEF-Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
May 2 Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc
* Refers to news article entitled “STI allots p6 billion to build 8 new campuses” posted in Businessmirror (Internet Edition) on May 1, 2017.
* Confirms Sti Education Services has allotted approximately 6 billion pesos to build 8 new campuses in Luzon and Mindanao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
ROME, June 14 Italy's Economy Minister confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors.
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)