BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
May 1 Stifel Financial Corp:
* Stifel reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Q1 revenue $675.5 million versus $620 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $682.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly client assets of $252.4 billion, up 14.2% compared with year-ago quarter
* Stifel Financial Corp - new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation favorably impacted quarter's income tax expense by $16.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.